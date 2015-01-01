On-Air Now

Active since 1982, WWVU-FM (also known as The Moose) is the source of new music and student development in West Virginia. We pride ourselves on taking risks, breaking ground, and learning through hands-on education.

We broadcast terrestrially at 91.7 FM in the greater Morgantown, WV area, and anywhere in the world on this very website you’re on now.

CMJ Station of the Year 2015 WWVU won CMJ’s 2015 Station of the Year at the College Radio Awards. Click Here to learn more!

New to Rotation


a2344894986_10
AJJ // The Bible 2
Motion Graphics // Motion Graphics
Local Natives // Sunlit Youth Preoccupations // Degraded
DYAN // Looking For Knives

Brett Wilson of ROC interview Tom Batchelor interview:

Feedback

The most recent episode of our award winning news commentary show.
Topic: Violence Against Women

What’s Spinning


Fall semester is in full swing and we are playing the best in new music! Featuring artist such as Angel Olson, AJJ and Of Montreal! Tune in 24/7 to hear the best in alternative radio! 91.7 FM

Morgantown Sound

morgantownsound

Check out the live recordings on our Bandcamp page.

304-293-4045
wwvumd@gmail.com