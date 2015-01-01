On-Air NowU92 Audio Player
Active since 1982, WWVU-FM (also known as The Moose) is the source of new music and student development in West Virginia. We pride ourselves on taking risks, breaking ground, and learning through hands-on education.
We broadcast terrestrially at 91.7 FM in the greater Morgantown, WV area, and anywhere in the world on this very website you’re on now.
WWVU won CMJ’s 2015 Station of the Year at the College Radio Awards. Click Here to learn more!
The most recent episode of our award winning news commentary show.
Topic: Violence Against Women
Fall semester is in full swing and we are playing the best in new music! Featuring artist such as Angel Olson, AJJ and Of Montreal! Tune in 24/7 to hear the best in alternative radio! 91.7 FM
