Request Line: 304-293-3692



Who We Are:

Active since 1982, WWVU-FM (also known as The Moose) is the source of new music and student development in West Virginia. We pride ourselves on taking risks, breaking ground, and learning through hands-on education.

We broadcast terrestrially at 91.7 FM in the greater Morgantown, WV area, and anywhere in the world on this very website you’re on now.

